97º

WEATHER ALERT

PHOTOS: The splooting squirrels have spoken -- It’s too dang hot in Houston!

The cute critters are trying to beat the heat

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Outdoors, Houston
File image of squirrel (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – With temperatures soaring into the triple digits in Houston multiple times this summer, the squirrels have taken to splooting to beat the heat.

Scroll through the photos below to see the cute critters sprawling out -- legs and and arms outstretched -- in trees, on a tiny picnic table, and in cool mulch.

CWO3 US Navy Retired

Squirrel has had it with the weather!

Houston
Newulm67

The heat is even getting to the squirrels. He's fine. We put out more food and water for them.

New Ulm
VanessaV

It’s so hot the squirrels are laying under mulch.

Conroe
PollyLakeLife

The Squirrel found some shade.

Livingston

📷 Do you have some snaps of splooting squirrels, adorable doggos, stunning sunsets, wacky weather or the like? Share them with us at Click2Pins. We may use them on-air and/or online.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

