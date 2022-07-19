PHOTOS: The splooting squirrels have spoken -- It’s too dang hot in Houston!

HOUSTON – With temperatures soaring into the triple digits in Houston multiple times this summer, the squirrels have taken to splooting to beat the heat.

Scroll through the photos below to see the cute critters sprawling out -- legs and and arms outstretched -- in trees, on a tiny picnic table, and in cool mulch.

CWO3 US Navy Retired Squirrel has had it with the weather! 0 s 0

Newulm67 The heat is even getting to the squirrels. He's fine. We put out more food and water for them. 0 s 0

VanessaV It’s so hot the squirrels are laying under mulch. 0 s 0

PollyLakeLife The Squirrel found some shade. 0 s 0

