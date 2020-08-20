Yes, that squirrel is OK. It’s just ‘splooting’

HOUSTON – Many of you who have dogs or cats have seen them pancake themselves to the ground with their legs sticking out, resembling frog legs.

According to the internet’s best resource for colloquial definition, the Urban Dictionary, that action is called “splooting” by most people. It was made popular by corgis on the internet.

What you may not know is that squirrels commonly “sploot,” too.

With the high heat, many Texans are seeing squirrels pancaked on the ground in their backyard, but there is no reason to be concerned.

Experts say that “splooting” is a common tactic squirrels (and your pets) use to help cool down their bodies and rest.

Jill Calcote, of Moonshine Wildlife Rehabilitation, told KXAN in Austin that, “They are basically getting as much of their body on a cooler surface. If it’s cooler than the air outside, they’re going to put their body on it and it’s going to cool their temperature.”

Most experts don’t recommend interacting with wildlife, but they do say it is OK to leave out clean water for them to drink from.