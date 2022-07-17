KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Beast, a cruelty survivor with a beautiful soul

1-year-old Beast is the opposite of a monster -- in fact, he is all Beauty!

According to volunteers with the Houston Humane Society, Beast, a Border Collie/Great Dane mix, came to the shelter after an animal cruelty case last month.

Despite the name, he is nothing but wags, kisses, and cuddles!

Beast is great with a family with children and is super interested in life! He is leash-trained and is super friendly with other people and dogs.

Meet Beast at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Beast into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Brad

Brad with his new family! (Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Brad, the pup named after country superstar Brad Paisley.

Great news, he will finally get to “Beat This Summer” with his new family at his forever home!

Brad’s new mom and dad share that Brad licked their hands while searching for a new pup and that was when they found out that the