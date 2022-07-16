“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” debuts Saturday on KPRC 2+

House 2 Home with Lily Jang can be seen on KPRC 2+ every Saturday

Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or just make the most of the home you have, “House 2 Home with Lily Jang” is the show for you.

Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now, PLUS each week, you’ll get expert advice about everything from financing to making sure your home is energy efficient and much, much more.

“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” debuts THIS Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

In this week’s first episode, a house with leathered granite counters, a barndominium, a neighborhood with its own lazy river, and reasons why now may be the best time in the next five years to buy a home.

