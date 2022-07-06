🍑 It’s peach season. Here’s where to pick your own in the Houston area.

HOUSTON – It’s peach season in Texas and one of the Houston area’s “pick your own” farms has plenty of peaches ripe for the picking.

Whether you’re searching for ultra-fresh peaches or simply just a darn good way to spend a summer morning, consider a trip to Neal’s Berry Farm in Waller, Texas.

At the small, “pick your own” farm you can fill up a bucket or two with the season’s finest peaches.

Candice Neal Munchrath's photo of peaches picked at Neal's Berry Farm in Waller, Texas. (Candice Neal Munchrath)

Visitors who would like to pick peaches are encouraged to bring their own scissors and clippers.

Peaches are $5.50 per pound. Admission is $3 per person.

Aside from peaches, Neal’s Berry Farm grows blackberries, figs, Muscadine grapes, sunflowers, zinnias, nectarines and a variety of vegetables. Only some produce is available to pick yourself.

A farmer’s market on site offers pre-picked produce, including peaches.

Neal’s Berry Farm is at 21104 Binford Road. It’s open seasonally, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hours are subject to change due to weather, produce availability, or other unforeseen circumstances. Before your visit, check the farm’s Facebook page for the latest information

For additional information, visit www.nealsberryfarm.com.

