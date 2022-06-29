Kids eat free at these Houston-area restaurants; This is how to claim freebies to feed your children

HOUSTON – Our team is always on the lookout for ways you can save money. We rounded up a few places where kids can eat for free. Most of these free meals only come with the purchase of an adult meal.

Every Monday and Tuesday, the company’s website says to purchase any adult meal and “your kid’s meal is on us! Valid all day!”

Located at 1014 Wirt Rd. Houston, TX 77055.

A free kids meal for My Chili’s Rewards members. Kids can receive a free kid’s meal that can be redeemed online or in-restaurant after joining My Chili’s Rewards members.

Every Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

With the regular-priced adult entrée, kids ten and under eat free at participating locations. The offer is valid for up to two kids and applies to dine-in only.

Every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids enjoy one free meal with each adult meal purchase. This offer is for a limited time and dine-in only. According to their website, “it’s not valid with IHOPPY Hour.”

Wednesdays after 4 p.m.

Kids can enjoy a free traditional Mexican flavor meal every Wednesday after 4pm, at the following locations: 23930 Westheimer Pkwy., Katy TX 77494 or 6734 Westheimer Lakes N Dr., Katy TX 77494. The location closes at 9pm on Wednesdays.

Score 10 free McNuggets after you download the app.

While this is not a combo meal, McDonald’s promises to give you 10 free Chicken McNuggets when you download their app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards. After your first purchase, you can earn 1500 bonus points that will add up to a free meal.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays, participating locations offer Free kid’s meals for children 12 and under, with an adult meal purchase.

Here are four restaurants in the Galleria area where kids can eat free. From June 1 through July 31, customer can mention “Kids Eat Free” to redeem a free kid’s meal with a purchase of an adult entrée at these participating restaurants in the Galleria: Blanco Tacos + Tequila, Shake Shack, La Madeleine, Salata and Daily Grill.

Kids Eat Free Days

We know several restaurants offer “kids eat free” days but only at certain locations, so you might want to check a location near you.

Free summer lunches for school children

Houston Independent School District schools - Ends July 7

Schools may not be in session, but they’re offering healthy free summer meals to children ages 1 to 18. The meals will be served for breakfast and lunch. Parents may purchase their breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.25.

A list of participating schools can be found here.

The Houston Food Bank provides free breakfast, lunch or afternoon snacks to children 18 and under. No form of ID or enrollment is needed. Their website says to call the meal site to verify the distribution day and time. Here’s a list of their locations.