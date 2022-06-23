Watch live NBA Draft Show on KPRC 2+

KPRC 2+ will broadcast a live NBA Draft Show with KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and KPRC 2 Sports’ Ari Alexander and Chancellor Johnson. You can watch it today at 7:00 p.m. on Click2Houston.com in the video player below or on the KPRC 2+ app on your streaming device.

The team will discuss who they expect the Houston Rockets to pick in the opening rounds, as well as cover what’s happening at the event in real-time. You’ll also see the fun of a Draft Party as Alexander reports from THE POST Downtown in Houston.

Watch at 7:00 p.m. Thursday

