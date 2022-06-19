Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Here are several standout fireworks shows in the Houston area worth seeking out for their powerful pyrotechnic displays.

They’re organized by city name and in alphabetical order.

Baytown

Baytown’s 4th of July Celebration

Baytown’s annual festival at Bicentennial Park will include nearly six hours of festivities capped by a fireworks show. David Lee Garza y Los Musicales will perform ahead of a parade. Cody Hibbard and The Band Perry will perform later in the evening.

The event runs from 4-9:30 p.m. Attendance is free. Bicentennial Park is at 1001 Market Street in Baytown.

Info: www.baytown.org

Deer Park

Fourth Fest

Deer Park’s Fourth Fest will take place from 5 to 9:15 p.m. at the Jimmy Burke Activity Center. There will be a cornhole tournament, music, food, attractions, and fireworks.

Ad

Admission is free. The Jimmy Burke Activity Center is located at 500 W 13th Street in Deer Park.

Info: www.ci.deer-park.tx.us

Galveston

Fourth of July Drone Show Over The Gulf

For the first time ever, Galveston will put on a drone show for the Fourth of July. Hundreds of drones will come together for a 12-minute show with 12 custom formations. Expect to see patriotic images, island favorites like birds, sea turtles and fish as well as plenty of fun surprises.

Info: www.visitgalveston.com

Houston

Liberty Fest

Liberty Fest, a free and family-friendly event with a sunset fireworks show, takes place in southwest Houston on Sunday, July 3 -- making it your way to get an early start on celebrating the Fourth of July.

The Southwest Management District and Sharpstown Civic Association are once again staging the festival from 1-9 p.m. at PlazAmericas at 7500 Bellaire Boulevard.

Ad

There will be 30 food vendors, 60 booths, 14 artists, three concerts, cultural arts programs, and of course, sunset fireworks, for families to enjoy to ring in another Independence Day.

For more information on the festival, visit this website and watch a video about Liberty Fest.

Shell Freedom Over Texas ($)

Houston’s annual festival on the Buffalo Bayou will include six hours of festivities followed by a musically choreographed, “Texas-sized” fireworks finale. Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws, country sister duo Walker County, rapper Blanco Brown, country music band, Sawyer Brown and country music star Clay Walker will perform.

Festivities at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou will include a children’s entertainment area with a stage featuring performances for young and old, alike; the Bud Light Seltzer Summer Sizzle, featuring a fun in the sun good time; the Dr Pepper Cool Zone, featuring Houston professional sports teams, live music and food; Liberty Park featuring Symbols of Freedom, the Space City Experience, and a salute to all five branches of the military.

Ad

The event runs from 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person online and at the gates. Children 5 and under are free. Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks.

Tickets/info: www.freedomovertexas.org

Independence Day Fireworks

CityCentre will host an evening of entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m., which will include a 10-minute firework spectacular at 9:30 p.m.

Info: www.citycentrehouston.com

Katy

Katy Freedom Celebration

The City of Katy and Typhoon Texas partnered to host the city’s annual Independence Day celebration. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy a day of fun and entertainment at Typhoon Texas. Then, stick around for the Freedom Celebration fireworks show, which will begin at 9 p.m. Guests can view the fireworks from inside the water park or from Katy Mills Mall.

Ad

Typhoon Texas is at 555 S Katy Fort Bend Road in Katy.

Info: www.facebook.com/events

Kemah

Star Spangled Sky Fireworks at Kemah Boardwalk

Kemah Boardwalk will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show over Galveston Bay. The pyrotechnic display will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Kemah Boardwalk is located at 215 Kipp Avenue in Kemah.

Info: www.kemahboardwalk.com

Kingwood

July 4th Family Games Festival

This celebration of America’s birthday will include game challenges and a kid zone with a bounce house and slide. Games include giant Jenga, cornhole and giant Connect 4. The festivities begin Monday at 3 p.m. in Town Center Park. The evening will conclude with a patriotic musical laser light show.

Ad

Info: http://www.towncenterevents.com/july4th.html

Nassau Bay

Independence Day Celebration

The City of Nassau Bay will celebrate Independence Day with several activities held throughout the city. Festivities will kick off with a city-wide water fight from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Celebrations will continue at 5:00 p.m. at David Braun Park, where live performances and a pie contest will be held. The annual parade honoring Nassau Bay’s veterans will begin at 6:00 pm and at 9:00 p.m. the celebration will end with a fireworks show over Lake Nassau.

The event is free to the public. David Braun Park is located at 18900 Upper Bay Road.

Info: nassaubay.com

Pasadena

4th Fest Celebration

Pasadena’s annual celebration will include six hours of festivities capped off by a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. The event will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center and Fairgrounds from 4 to 10 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, hayrides, a 30-foot mega slide, obstacle course, bungee trampoline, rock climbing wall and a chair swing.

Ad

Admission is free. Pasadena Convention Center is located at 7902 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena.

Info: www.pasadenatx.gov

Pearland

Celebration of Freedom

The City of Pearland will celebrate the country’s birthday at Independence Park with live music, activities and and a fireworks display.

Admission is free, though a wristband is required to ride the attractions. Wristbands are $5.

Info: www.parks.pearlandtx.gov

Sugar Land

Red, White and Boom

Sugar Land will host its annual Independence Day festivities at the Crown Festival Park from 6 to 10 p.m. On site, there will be a variety of food vendors, carnival games, photo stations, trackless trains, rock wall, aerial artists and stilt walkers and live music. The event will culminate in a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Ad

The event is free to the public. Gates open at 5 p.m. The Crown Festival Park is located at 18355 Southwest Freeway.

Info: www.sugarlandtx.gov

Tomball

July 4th Celebration and Street Fest

Tomball’s annual celebration will include three and a half hours of festivities followed by “one of the biggest fireworks shows in Houston.” Expect live entertainment, kid-friendly activities and a variety of food vendors.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. The event will be held at 14060 FM 290 in Tomball.

The event is free to the public.

Info: tomballtx.gov

The Woodlands

25th Annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza

The Woodlands Township will offer live entertainment and family fun at multiple locations around The Woodlands. Every sites will feature live music beginning at 6 p.m. Bands will play until the Fireworks Extravaganza. The 18-minute fireworks show will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. The primary fireworks display will be located near Northshore Park/Lake Woodlands, with a secondary close-proximity (special effects) display at Town Green Park. The 2022 Fireworks Extravaganza will also feature a fireworks display in the Waterway Square District near Timberloch Place and Waterway Avenue and Rob Fleming Park in the Village of Creekside Park. Event-goers and spectators are encouraged to experience both the sights and sounds of the Fireworks Extravaganza by tuning in to KSTAR Country 99.7 FM to broadcast the soundtrack live on www.kstarcountry.com or by downloading the app.

Ad

The event is free to the public.

Info: www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/redhotandblue