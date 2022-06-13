New tequila bar opens on Washington Avenue

HOUSTON – A new tequila bar, Todos Santos, opened at 5317 Washington Avenue over the weekend.

The 4,000 square foot space has a full bar featuring more than 40 different tequilas, including the entire collection of Clase Azul.

The bar and lounge launched with a soft opening on Friday.

The bar’s cocktail menu features several of specialty margaritas, including the Little Angel, that mixes Volcan Blanco, lime, agave nectar, and the Sandia which combines Espolon Blanco, fresh watermelon, lime, and serrano.

Additional specials include the Pretty in Pink with Calirosa Blanco, Lemon, Prosecco or the Belvy & Boujee which mixes Belvedere Organics Blackberry + Lemongrass, lemon, and Chandon Garden Spritz.

“There aren’t many tequila-focused bars in Houston,” Todos Santos owner Brandon Duliakas said in a statement. “With tequila being one of the most popular spirits in the country right now, Todos Santos fills that void, offering specialty agave cocktails, while also offering a full bar.”

Ad

Todos Santos is open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information, visit todossantosbar.com.