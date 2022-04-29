Chipotle celebrates health care workers with $1M worth of free Chipotle

HOUSTON – Chipotle will be honoring health care workers for the rest of the year, by offering 2,000 health care workers free food.
To help Chipotle honor health care workers, people can tag a health care worker who has had a good influence on their life or community and write a remark about their outstanding efforts on Chipotle’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages from now until May 6, according to a news release from the company.
The press release also said that starting May 9, Chipotle will choose 2,000 medical professionals at random from comments left by people to win free Chipotle. Direct messages will be sent to health care workers if they have won the yearlong supply of free Chipotle.
If you would like to help support the cause but don’t know any healthcare workers on social media, you can round up your change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website when buying your next meal to help support the American Nurses Foundation and nurses across the country from now until May 31.
