Local UT student wins $10,000 from Chipotle TikTok challenge

HOUSTON – A University of Texas student from Houston won $10,000 from Chipotle for a TikTok video.

Faith Bang shared her customized order on TikTok, apart from the social media campaign “Chipotle Royalty,” featuring the item on the restaurant’s digital menu.

In the TikTok video, Bang illustrated that she spent the last $8 of the $12 in her checking account on a burrito bowl. Her go-to order, dubbed the Bang Bowl, includes carnitas, ½ white rice, ½ brown rice, fajitas, fresh tomato salsa, extra roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, lettuce and tortilla on the side.

Her video’s caption? “It would be nice to win and then I would have $10,004.”

And, she won.

To see the video that snatched the $10,000 Chipotle challenge, click here.