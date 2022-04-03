KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Sherbet, a 2-year-old pup who’s a huge influencer to shelter pets everywhere

Shelter pets, represent! 2-year-old Sherbet hopes to bring awareness to her fellow pups who are waiting for their forever home, including her own.

Sherbet is a Rottweiler-Dachshund mix who arrived at Houston Humane Society in February from Edinburg, in Hidalgo County, after shelters in that area experienced a high intake of animals.

When she arrived at the shelter, she became a true ambassador for her fellow pups, tagging along and spreading the message of adoption at local festivals and school assemblies in the Houston area. You may even recognize her from somewhere!

Aside from that, Sherbet is calm and gentle, and she can adapt to any environment. Just make sure to give lots of time for pets!

Meet Sherbet at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Sherbet into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

Ad

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Mollie

Mollie and her adopter! (Houston Humane Society)

Last week, we met Mollie, a 4-year-old pup who’s pretty in pink with her favorite cheetah-pattern hat.

After her adopter, an airline baggage handler saw her on TV, he fell in love! He shares that he loved her energy, size, and smile, and is most excited to have a furry friend to come home to.

Mollie will be the only pup in the household, so she is guaranteed all the attention, walks, and more.