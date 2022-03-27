KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Mollie, a 4-year-old pup who’s pretty in pink

Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say 4-year-old Mollie loves to go out in the sun with her favorite pink cheetah hat!

A fun-loving dog, Mollie came to the shelter after she was surrendered by her owner, however, she is already potty-trained.

Volunteers think Mollie can pull it off as a show dog, mastering numerous tricks such as sit, down, and paw (both left and right!)

The next time you take her out for a walk, she’ll want to leave with her favorite pink hat!

Meet Mollie at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Mollie into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Ad

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Lucy

Lucy with her adopters (Houston Humane Society)

Last week, we featured Lucy, a Chihuahua-terrier mix who was looking for a second chance at a forever home.

After her adopters saw Lucy on KPRC 2, they rushed over to Houston Humane Society and said “that little old woman is coming with me.”

Lucy will be welcomed in her new home by five of her new fur siblings: Alfie, Harper, Dexter and Ashton. All of them are rescues.

The pups enjoy home-cooked chicken every night for dinner, so Lucy is in great hands and living the good life.