Lake Houston luxury: $2.75M Spanish-style lakefront property for sale

HOUSTON – If you have ever dreamed of perpetually being on vacation at a lake house, then look no further than this five-bedroom, four-bath, three and half bath mansion near Atascocita and Kingwood.
This 8,200 square-foot home sits at 32 Tahoe Shores Court on over two acres and has a view of Lake Houston. The house comes with what the listing says is the largest boathouse on Lake Houston, a lighted basketball court, a five-car garage and a casita or guest house that includes a kitchen.
The house also includes an elegant entrance that features one of the two spiral staircases in the home, a sunken living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a library, a modern dining room, a granite-filled kitchen with an eat-in island and walk-in pantry, and a massive master suite with a balcony.
The house also has three fireplaces, a game room upstairs, and a gazebo, according to the listing. The house is zoned to Deerwood Elementary School, Riverwood Middle School, and Kingwood High School.
You can check out this sprawling Spanish-style estate by viewing the gallery below:
