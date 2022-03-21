Lake Houston luxury: $2.75M Spanish-style lakefront property for sale

HOUSTON – If you have ever dreamed of perpetually being on vacation at a lake house, then look no further than this five-bedroom, four-bath, three and half bath mansion near Atascocita and Kingwood.

This 8,200 square-foot home sits at 32 Tahoe Shores Court on over two acres and has a view of Lake Houston. The house comes with what the listing says is the largest boathouse on Lake Houston, a lighted basketball court, a five-car garage and a casita or guest house that includes a kitchen.

The house also includes an elegant entrance that features one of the two spiral staircases in the home, a sunken living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a library, a modern dining room, a granite-filled kitchen with an eat-in island and walk-in pantry, and a massive master suite with a balcony.

The house also has three fireplaces, a game room upstairs, and a gazebo, according to the listing. The house is zoned to Deerwood Elementary School, Riverwood Middle School, and Kingwood High School.

See the full listing here.

You can check out this sprawling Spanish-style estate by viewing the gallery below:

32 Tahoe Shores Ct. (TK Images / Steve Chenn)

