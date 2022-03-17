You can book a stay at Tony Stark’s cabin right now

A group of people hang out at a deck on a lake.

As we continue to mourn Iron Man (we’ll never really stop, will we?), there’s some good news for die-hard fans of “Avengers: Endgame”: The last place Tony Stark called home, and his funeral site (RIP Tony!) is up for grabs on Airbnb.

The iconic picturesque lakeside cabin was a bit slower-paced for Tony, but can we all agree we kind of loved that Tony?

Anyway, if you’re a bit suspicious, don’t be -- this cabin is the real one.

If you want to lay your head where Tony did, you can snag the Fairburn, Georgia, cabin starting at $800 per night, according to the Airbnb listing.

Did we mention the cabin comes highly recommended by reviewers, and it has a 5-star rating?

The getaway has three bedrooms with four beds, three bathrooms and allows six guests.

It has a private entrance, all the essentials and, well, a huge lake right in the backyard.

The house rules state no parties or events are allowed, but who needs a party when you’re laying your head where Tony Stark did?