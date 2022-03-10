St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Luck out with this ultimate LIST of Irish-inspired events, deals and steals across the Houston area

Houston – Get ready to wear green, Houston! It’s party time again. St Patrick’s Day is on March 17.
The annual St. Patricks’ Day Parade hosted by the Houston St. Patrick’s Parade Commission, is set for Saturday, March 12, at noon.
St. Patricks’ Day parades are also happening all over Houston, with a parade happening in Brazoria County on Saturday, March 12, from 1 p.m. to 4.p.m.
In addition to parades, these Houston-area restaurants are offering their own green beers, green deals, and a variety of Irish-inspired charm:
- On Saturday, March 12, Angel Share will host a St. Patrick’s Day Drag Show beginning at 2 p.m., sponsored by Hendrick’s Gin and Tullamore Dew and with specials including $5 Dew and a Brew and Green Tea shots (Tullamore Dew, Peach Schnapps, sweet and sour) for $7.
- Bar Louie, from March 12-19, in-bar beverage offers include Green Beer, Jameson Irish Whiskey Sidecar for $3, Irish Slammers, glass of Guinness, live music and swag provided by Guinness. Additionally, for the entire month of March, Bar Louie will be offering the chance to win a trip for two to Dublin, Ireland. Participants can download the Bar Louie app and join Louie Nation for entry details.
- Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, the icehouse will host a St. Patrick’s Day weekend bash from Thursday through Sunday (March 17-20), with live music, bagpipers, green beer, Guinness, crawfish by Bagzz of Bugzz and other Irish festivities all weekend starting at 10 a.m. The live music lineup includes Velvet Punch on Thursday, Goodtime Muffin on Friday, Travis Lance on Saturday and Chris Goodwin on Sunday.
- Flight Club, on Saturday, March 12, the social darts experience invites guests to “strike gold” with a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration, featuring unlimited food, drinks and social darts for $95 per person (for groups of 6-12).
- Griff’s Irish Pub, Griff’s 57th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, featuring green beer, Jameson, corned beef and cabbage, Irish dancers and bagpipers, nine bands on two stages, a DJ, face painters and more until 2 a.m. The pub will also host a pre-St. Patty’s Irish Stew Cook-Off on Saturday, March 12.
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar, from Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20, locals can enjoy Hopdoddy’s Shepherd’s Pie Poutine, hand-cut fries loaded with Jameson braised pot roast vegetables and white cheddar cheese curds, topped with a pasture-raised egg and fried rosemary. The order will only be available while supplies last, in-person or online for pickup.
- Johnny McElroy’s, the neighborhood pub and patio, will celebrate St. Patty’s Day the Irish way on Thursday, March 17.
- Kenneally’s Irish Pub, the neighborhood pub will open its doors at noon on St. Patty’s Day, featuring Irish stew and Guinness bread, live music and bagpipers, green beer and more.
- Kenny & O’Ziggy’s, on Thursday, March 17, Kenny & Ziggy’s is offering its Corned Beef & Cabbage plate and a beer, bottle or draft, available all day long for $25.95.
- Live Oak Bar & Grill, on Sunday, March 13, Live Oak Bar and Grill will have crawfish at $6 per pound, and drink specials including green beer, green tea, Irish car bombs, Jameson and Jell-O shots. Participants who get their punch card marked at all five locations are entitled to a gift basket full of barrel picks, Night Moves merchandise, bottles and some serious bragging rights.
- McElroy’s Pub, the Irish pub opens at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, for a party on the patio featuring giveaways, live music, great food and more.
- McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, reserve your seat inside or snag GA tickets ($30) outside for the live music pub’s annual St Patrick’s Day Celebration.
- McIntyre’s Downtown will host a Luck of the Irish Festival, featuring live music, green beer and frozen leprechauns on both Saturday, March 12 (when the Downtown parade goes down), and Thursday, March 17.
- Monkey’s Tail, Monkey’s Tail will be celebrating the holiday from Thursday, March 17, through March 20, with festive décor, St. Pat’s-inspired drink specials and corned beef tacos complete with green flour tortillas, corned beef, pickled red cabbage, queso).
- Night Moves Hospitality collective will host an early, five-day punch card pub crawl in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day across its concepts, kicking off with an all-night happy hour at Chivos, 222 West 11th, on Wednesday, March 9 and on Thursday, March 10, Old Tom Bar at Avonak Distillery, 3801 Golf Suite B, will offer an all-night happy hour with flight specials featuring Avonak Distillery liquor.
- Penny Whistle Pub will kick off a St. Patrick’s Day weekend of festivities, opening early on Thursday with live Irish music from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by a concert in the parking lot by Bad Boyfriend from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. All weekend Penny Whistle Pub will have bagpipers, live music, green beers, Jell-O shots, Irish cocktails and shots specials, Irish Stew, crawfish and more.
- Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, guests are invited to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day on Pier 6′s gorgeous water-front patio, featuring a DJ, a shrimp boil, green beer and Guinness and Jameson specials. Reservations encouraged.
- Pimlico Irish Pub - Break out your inner Irishman for Pimlico’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Thursday, March 17, featuring live music, swag, green beer and more starting at noon and running all night.
- Regent Square, on Wednesday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Regent Square invites the community to a St. Patrick’s Day Eve of family-friendly fun, featuring pot of gold scavenger hunts (one for kids and one for adults), trivia, DJ and bagpiper entertainment, festive green beer samplings, bouncy house access and trackless train rides, and food trucks selling bites. The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome.
- Reserve 101 will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a pop-up pub experience through Thursday, March 31. Pop by to enjoy a taste of Dublin’s pub culture, featuring Teeling Whiskey cocktails and its lineup of award-winning Irish whiskeys.
- Revelry on Richmond, on Saint Patrick’s Day, ESPN 97.5 will be broadcasting live from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate the start of March Madness, and Revelry will offer green beer and a special St. Patrick’s Day happy hour with offerings including $5 house sangria and wine, frozen margaritas and Red Bull vodkas, well liquor and Texas pints, plus $6 bites such as chips and queso, fried pickles, parmesan truffle fries, Reveled eggs and chicken flautas. Crawfish will also be served by the pound from 2 p. m. to 10 p.m.
- Space Cowboy, will host a special St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday, March 12, with music presented by Wonky Power. Performers include Night Drive and Astro Inn, and DJ sets by Ichihara Valdez and Keys. Tullamore drink specials will be available throughout the night, and green beer, Jell-O shots, green tea shots and other special cocktails will be offered.
- Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, Saint A’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns with live music from The Tomfooligans from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Irish eats like corned beef and cabbage and Irish stew in a sourdough bread bowl and a selection of special beers.
- Shay McElroy’s Irish Pub, hit the Irish-owned and operated pub beginning at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.
- Trash Panda Drinking Club, will transform into “Trash O’Panda Pub” on Friday, March 11, with specials including a corned beef and cabbage sandwich, Irish nachos, a pretzel with Guinness beer cheese, Shepherd’s pie and a Guinness coffee cake for dessert, plus live music and a swag giveaway.
- Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Tobiuo is offering its ‘Garden of Eden’ maki for $10. Guests can pair it with a green Midori Miyagi cocktail and other green-themed dishes like the Green Lotus maki or Hamachi Kosho.
Are there any other celebrations or parties going on in the area that we missed? Let us know in the comments. We’d love to include them.
