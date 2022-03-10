St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Luck out with this ultimate LIST of Irish-inspired events, deals and steals across the Houston area

Houston – Get ready to wear green, Houston! It’s party time again. St Patrick’s Day is on March 17.

The annual St. Patricks’ Day Parade hosted by the Houston St. Patrick’s Parade Commission, is set for Saturday, March 12, at noon.

St. Patricks’ Day parades are also happening all over Houston, with a parade happening in Brazoria County on Saturday, March 12, from 1 p.m. to 4.p.m.

In addition to parades, these Houston-area restaurants are offering their own green beers, green deals, and a variety of Irish-inspired charm:

Are there any other celebrations or parties going on in the area that we missed? Let us know in the comments. We’d love to include them.

RELATED: Feeling lucky? Wear your favorite green outfit at these 7 St. Patrick’s Day events in the Houston area

Ad

RELATED: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with these tasty cocktails and recipes

RELATED: St Patrick’s Day projects for kids