Feeling lucky? Wear your favorite green outfit at these 7 St. Patrick’s Day events in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Time to don your favorite green outfit and unleash the inner Irish in ya, Houston!

Several places in the area will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day events this Wednesday, from bars and breweries to parks and malls. Keep in mind COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing will be in place in most businesses.

See where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely this Wednesday:

Lucky’s Pub West St. Patrick’s Day 2021

Where: Lucky’s Pub West, 17754 Katy Fwy, Houston

When: Wednesday, March 17 11 a.m.

Tickets: $5 (click here to purchase)

Lucky’s Pub will hold their annual St. Patrick’s Day party with plenty of stuff to do inside and outside the restaurant. Featuring live bands, drink specials, and of course, green beer!

The Shamrock Show, Houston Improv

Where: Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Fwy, Houston

When: Wednesday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30 (click here to purchase)

Need a laugh this St. Patrick’s Day? Join comedians Judaea Driscoll and Andy Huggins along with headliner Slade Ham in a socially-distanced comedy show.

Shamrock at the Square, Memorial City Mall

Where: Memorial City Mall

When: Wednesday, March 17, 11 a.m.

Tickets: Free admission, but registration is required. (click here to register)

Dance along with the McTeggart Irish Dancers at The Square and learn a few moves. The event will also be streamed on Memorial City Mall’s Facebook page for a virtual option.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

Where: McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston

When: Wednesday, March 17, 4 p.m.

Tickets: Tables start at $60, more info here.

The Annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck will feature live music from Ulla, Piper Jones and EJ & Frances. Tables at the restaurant are sold by group only.

St. Patrick’s at Griff’s Irish Pub

Where: Griff’s Irish Pub, 3416 Roseland, Houston

When: Wednesday, March 17, noon - 11:55 p.m.

Tickets: No cover

From crawfish to live DJ on the patio, come with your best green at Houston’s original Irish pub in Montrose. More information can be found here.

St Patrick’s Day at Pimlico’s Irish Pub

Where: Pimlico’s Irish Pub, 810 Waugh, Houston

When: Wednesday March 17 1 p.m.

Tickets: $5 cover at the door

From bagpipes to green beer on tap, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at Pimlico’s. Live music will be performed by Blaggards.

Wednesday! Doors open at 1 PM. It’s definitely time for St. Patrick’s Day to return! Music by Blaggards 3-8! Amazing... Posted by Pimlico Irish Pub on Monday, March 15, 2021

Warehouse 72′s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Where: Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Fwy #305, Houston

When: Wednesday, March 17, 6 p.m.

Tickets: Reservations required. Call 833.365.7272 to reserve.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with inspired dishes from Shepherd’s Pie to Irish Soda Bread and complete your meal with some Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Don't forget to celebrate St Patty's Day this Wednesday, March 17th with your friends at Warehouse 72! Special dinner menu and dance performance for $72/per person! Call 833-365-7272 for your reservations! Posted by Warehouse 72 on Sunday, March 14, 2021

What other events will you be attending during St. Patrick’s Day? Tell us in the comments below.