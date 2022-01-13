Manor house meets modern flair: $8.8M Memorial Villages mansion graces the market

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this opulent Houston abode.

By the numbers: 24 Farnham Park Drive, Houston, TX 77024 | $8,800,000 | 15,021 square feet | 2009 (year built) | 5 bedrooms | 10 bathrooms | 5 fireplaces | 1 pool

An opulent, $8.8 million Memorial Villages mansion has graced the market.

Combining traditional Georgian architecture with a modern flair, the three-story home blends old and new. Red brick, stone columns and terraces offer the exterior a timeless feel while, inside, colorful interior spaces designed by Nicole Zarr & Associates offer a modern touch.

Amenities in the five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home include an exercise room, home theater, children’s workroom, double-height library, game room, bar, pool and koi pond. The primary suite is located on the second floor and consists of the sitting room, bedroom, bathroom, and his and hers closets.

An elevator and staircase are used to navigate the three-story floor plan.

The listing price includes all furnishings, with some exclusions.

The pricey property is represented by Ruthie Porterfield of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Words just don’t do justice to this Memorial Villages mansion. Scroll below for a virtual tour of 24 Farnham Park Drive.

This magnificent English country house was designed by Robert Dame and interiors recreated by Nicole Zarr. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

This 36,600 square-foot-lot (per HCAD) encompasses more than 15,000 square feet of interiors (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Living room with egg-and-dart deeply stacked moldings, Beacon Hill Silk Lantern Yellow draperies, Gracie custom hand painted wallpaper, wide paneled cased openings with recessed display niches and a Texas cream limestone fireplace mantel 26' x 14'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Dining Room 25' x 16'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Double height rotunda library 34' x 14'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

The library is surmounted by upper galleries lined with bookshelves and reading alcoves accessed by a hidden staircase. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Library view from the upper galleries. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

An extended, groin-vaulted gallery, sided with French doors and courtyard vistas, leads to the kitchen/breakfast room, full walk-in bar, great room, game room and service areas. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

The kitchen/breakfast room offers a towering, elaborately trussed ceiling; recessed clerestory windows; two Ralph Lauren McCarren triple brass chandeliers, plaster ceilings and walls, custom stainless and brass vent-a-hood, quartzite countertop on a painted island. Kitchen 18' x 14'/Breakfast Area 18' x 13'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

A pair f arches connect the kitchen to the adjoining great room; 22' x 18'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Office has glossy painted cabinets, book shelves and ceiling; work center and storage drawers, knobs with diamond Knurl pattern in polished brass; plans and wrapping paper storage 14' x 9'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

A sitting room in front of the primary bedroom with built-in bookshelves and cabinets 16' x 13'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Primary Bedroom has three built-in lighted shelves with storage with cabinets below and wool carpeting 25' x 15'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Primary bathroom consists of David Latesta iron and crystal sconces and chandelier; Venetian plaster; dual vanities with marble counter tops; arched openings to private water closets, shower and separate closets. Bain Ultra jetted tub in Ambrato marble surround. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Primary Bathroom shower with access on two sides. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Secondary primary closet with glass-front closet doors, guilt-in shelves and shoe shelves, packing station with Calacatta marble countertop and stark carpet. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

First primary closet has mahogany finish with double hanging rods, storage behind triple floor-length mirror, shoe shelves, adjustable shelves, chest-of-drawers with marble counter tip and Stark carpet. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Game room has low voltage tech lighting and rear French doors that access the backyard. Game Room 42' x 15'. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Koi pond (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

Outdoor living area with television, fireplace, summer kitchen, powder room and views of the pool, spa and koi pond. (Image courtesy of HAR/Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty)

