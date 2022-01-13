Manor house meets modern flair: $8.8M Memorial Villages mansion graces the market

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this opulent Houston abode.
By the numbers: 24 Farnham Park Drive, Houston, TX 77024 | $8,800,000 | 15,021 square feet | 2009 (year built) | 5 bedrooms | 10 bathrooms | 5 fireplaces | 1 pool
An opulent, $8.8 million Memorial Villages mansion has graced the market.
Combining traditional Georgian architecture with a modern flair, the three-story home blends old and new. Red brick, stone columns and terraces offer the exterior a timeless feel while, inside, colorful interior spaces designed by Nicole Zarr & Associates offer a modern touch.
Amenities in the five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home include an exercise room, home theater, children’s workroom, double-height library, game room, bar, pool and koi pond. The primary suite is located on the second floor and consists of the sitting room, bedroom, bathroom, and his and hers closets.
An elevator and staircase are used to navigate the three-story floor plan.
The listing price includes all furnishings, with some exclusions.
The pricey property is represented by Ruthie Porterfield of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.
Words just don’t do justice to this Memorial Villages mansion. Scroll below for a virtual tour of 24 Farnham Park Drive.
