🔒 Insiders, here’s how you can make your own Houston Astros-inspired drinks

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is celebrating the Houston Astros in a big way!

With a large crowd expected for Friday night’s Game 6 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox, Astros fans can get into the spirit with a themed cocktail enhanced with citrus flavor and Tex-Mex flair along with their famous fajitas.

Both cocktails, “For the H” and “Crush City” have an orange and lime flavor that’s splashed with tequila or rum. They are available at Ninfa’s on 2704 Navigation Blvd for $13 each.

Those of you 21 and up who are staying home to watch the game, you’re not missing out! You can make the cocktails yourself by following the recipes below.

As always, please drink responsibly.

“For the H”

Ingredients:

3 oz. base liquor (see below)

1 oz. lime juice

Splash of simple syrup

Marigold or apricot garnish

To make the liquor base, combine the following:

10 oz. “Ilegal” Mezcal

10 oz. “El Jimador” silver tequila

5 oz. Aperol liqueur

5 oz. apricot liqueur

Directions: Combine base liquor, lime juice and splash of syrup in large shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Pour into premium margarita glass. Garnish with marigold flower or dried apricot.

For The H (Ninfa's On Navigation)

“Crush City”

Ingredients:

3 oz. base liquor

1 oz. orange juice

Top off with orange soda

Orange wedge as garnish

To make the liquor base, combine the following:

12 oz Charanda (Mexican rum)

6 oz. rompope (Mexican egg nog)

6 oz. orgeat syrup

Directions: Combine base liquor and orange juice in large shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Pour into poco grande glass. Top off with orange crush soda. Garnish with orange wedge.