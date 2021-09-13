13 years later, you still won’t believe these photos and stats from Hurricane Ike

CRYSTAL BEACH, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Houses sit among debris after Hurricane Ike made landfall September 14, 2008 in Crystal Beach, Texas. Floodwaters from Hurricane Ike are reportedly as high as eight feet in some areas causing widespread damage across the coast of Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

With estimated maximum sustained winds of nearly 110 mph, Ike made landfall over Galveston Island as a Category 2 Hurricane at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2008. The storm killed dozens of people and caused $29.5 billion in damages, becoming one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history.

RELATED: KPRC 2′s team share their memories of Hurricane Ike

Hurricane Ike by the numbers:

Information per the Harris County Flood Control District, National Weather Service and the Texas General Land Office.

Ad

Storm Surge

Highest storm surge recorded on Galveston Island since 1915

Storm surge extended 15-18 miles inland over Chambers County

Highest surge level in recorded history at Sabine Pass, Texas (14.24 feet)

1.2 to 1.5 million residents evacuated from zip code evacuation zones prior to landfall

Storm surge levels averaged near the 1% (100-yr) levels for Harris County

Wind

110 mph sustained winds at landfall, a strong Category 2 hurricane

Peak gusts of 82 mph at Houston Intercontinental Airport IAH and 92 mph at Hobby Airport

8 to11 hours of tropical storm force winds

Damages

Caused an estimated $29.5 billion in damages

34 Texas counties declared federal disaster areas

92,000 homes damaged in Harris County

2,400 injuries in Harris County

11 fatalities in Harris County

7,100 businesses damaged in Harris County

3,266 homes destroyed on Bolivar Peninsula

24,165 structures damaged in Galveston County

646 businesses damaged in Galveston County

700 homes destroyed in Chambers County; 3,418 additional with major damage

2,431 signals damaged in the City of Houston

52 oil platforms destroyed

RELATED: 8 of the most destructive storms in Houston’s history

-----

We do you remember most about Ike? Share your stories in the comments below.