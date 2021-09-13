13 years later, you still won’t believe these photos and stats from Hurricane Ike

With estimated maximum sustained winds of nearly 110 mph, Ike made landfall over Galveston Island as a Category 2 Hurricane at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2008. The storm killed dozens of people and caused $29.5 billion in damages, becoming one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history.
Hurricane Ike by the numbers:
Information per the Harris County Flood Control District, National Weather Service and the Texas General Land Office.
Storm Surge
- Highest storm surge recorded on Galveston Island since 1915
- Storm surge extended 15-18 miles inland over Chambers County
- Highest surge level in recorded history at Sabine Pass, Texas (14.24 feet)
- 1.2 to 1.5 million residents evacuated from zip code evacuation zones prior to landfall
- Storm surge levels averaged near the 1% (100-yr) levels for Harris County
Wind
- 110 mph sustained winds at landfall, a strong Category 2 hurricane
- Peak gusts of 82 mph at Houston Intercontinental Airport IAH and 92 mph at Hobby Airport
- 8 to11 hours of tropical storm force winds
Damages
- Caused an estimated $29.5 billion in damages
- 34 Texas counties declared federal disaster areas
- 92,000 homes damaged in Harris County
- 2,400 injuries in Harris County
- 11 fatalities in Harris County
- 7,100 businesses damaged in Harris County
- 3,266 homes destroyed on Bolivar Peninsula
- 24,165 structures damaged in Galveston County
- 646 businesses damaged in Galveston County
- 700 homes destroyed in Chambers County; 3,418 additional with major damage
- 2,431 signals damaged in the City of Houston
- 52 oil platforms destroyed
