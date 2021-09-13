Partly Cloudy icon
Features

13 years later, you still won’t believe these photos and stats from Hurricane Ike

The storm caused billions of dollars in damage

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

CRYSTAL BEACH, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Houses sit among debris after Hurricane Ike made landfall September 14, 2008 in Crystal Beach, Texas. Floodwaters from Hurricane Ike are reportedly as high as eight feet in some areas causing widespread damage across the coast of Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

With estimated maximum sustained winds of nearly 110 mph, Ike made landfall over Galveston Island as a Category 2 Hurricane at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2008. The storm killed dozens of people and caused $29.5 billion in damages, becoming one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history.

RELATED: KPRC 2′s team share their memories of Hurricane Ike

Hurricane Ike by the numbers:

Information per the Harris County Flood Control District, National Weather Service and the Texas General Land Office.

Storm Surge

  • Highest storm surge recorded on Galveston Island since 1915
  • Storm surge extended 15-18 miles inland over Chambers County
  • Highest surge level in recorded history at Sabine Pass, Texas (14.24 feet)
  • 1.2 to 1.5 million residents evacuated from zip code evacuation zones prior to landfall
  • Storm surge levels averaged near the 1% (100-yr) levels for Harris County

Wind

  • 110 mph sustained winds at landfall, a strong Category 2 hurricane
  • Peak gusts of 82 mph at Houston Intercontinental Airport IAH and 92 mph at Hobby Airport
  • 8 to11 hours of tropical storm force winds

Damages

  • Caused an estimated $29.5 billion in damages
  • 34 Texas counties declared federal disaster areas
  • 92,000 homes damaged in Harris County
  • 2,400 injuries in Harris County
  • 11 fatalities in Harris County
  • 7,100 businesses damaged in Harris County
  • 3,266 homes destroyed on Bolivar Peninsula
  • 24,165 structures damaged in Galveston County
  • 646 businesses damaged in Galveston County
  • 700 homes destroyed in Chambers County; 3,418 additional with major damage
  • 2,431 signals damaged in the City of Houston
  • 52 oil platforms destroyed

RELATED: 8 of the most destructive storms in Houston’s history

-----

We do you remember most about Ike? Share your stories in the comments below.

