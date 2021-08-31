Partly Cloudy icon
MOD Pizza says yes, you can add plant-based Italian sausage to your pie

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

"The Willow" with plant-based Italian sausage. (MOD Pizza)

HOUSTON – MOD Pizza announced Monday that they will add plant-based Italian sausage to their list of topping choices.

The fast-casual pizza chain will roll out the new plant-based topping at more than 500 locations nationwide starting Tuesday, including here in the Houston-area.

The plant-based Italian sausage is made with non-GMO pea protein, filtered water, and seasoned with oregano, thyme, and fennel, MOD Pizza said in a release.

On Tuesday’s “Plant Your Pizza Day,” if a customer orders one pizza and their friend goes meatless, their pizza is free. The offer is valid Tuesday only at participating MOD Pizza.

You can try the plant-based Italian sausage on “The Willow,” MOD Pizza’s seasonal pizza with fresh garlic parmesan, asiago cheese, ricotta, and sliced mushrooms. The limited-edition pizza is now available until November.

Will you try out the new plant-based Italian sausage on your MOD? Tell us in the comments below.

