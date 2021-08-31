MOD Pizza says yes, you can add plant-based Italian sausage to your pie

HOUSTON – MOD Pizza announced Monday that they will add plant-based Italian sausage to their list of topping choices.

The fast-casual pizza chain will roll out the new plant-based topping at more than 500 locations nationwide starting Tuesday, including here in the Houston-area.

The plant-based Italian sausage is made with non-GMO pea protein, filtered water, and seasoned with oregano, thyme, and fennel, MOD Pizza said in a release.

We’re going plant-based! 🌱🍕🌱🍕



Celebrate the launch on #PlantYourPizza Day, 8/31. Order in-restaurant next Tuesday with a friend, and when one of you goes meatless with our NEW plant-based Italian sausage the other pizza is FREE! https://t.co/CVy8HB4tPC pic.twitter.com/zYw4h4zXFA — MOD Pizza 🌱 (@MODPizza) August 25, 2021

On Tuesday’s “Plant Your Pizza Day,” if a customer orders one pizza and their friend goes meatless, their pizza is free. The offer is valid Tuesday only at participating MOD Pizza.

You can try the plant-based Italian sausage on “The Willow,” MOD Pizza’s seasonal pizza with fresh garlic parmesan, asiago cheese, ricotta, and sliced mushrooms. The limited-edition pizza is now available until November.

Will you try out the new plant-based Italian sausage on your MOD? Tell us in the comments below.