Rice University ranked among best U.S. colleges in nationwide survey

HOUSTON – Houston’s Rice University has been ranked 7th best overall in colleges across the U.S.

In a survey by Niche, which conducted the 2022′s Best Colleges survey, Rice University was also crowned the best college in Texas, and also ranked high in several of its schools and majors, including sports management, kinesiology, and architecture.

The university was given an overall grade of A+ and has a 93% graduation rate, the survey said.

Niche also recognized three other Lone Star State schools as best colleges in the U.S. University of Texas-Austin (No. 52), Texas A&M University (No. 80), and Southern Methodist University (No. 88).

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was crowned the best college of all U.S. schools, according to Niche.

The survey was based on what academics are offered at each university, student and professor reviews, grades in student life, diversity, and location, and overall safety.