‘Walk off, shirt off’: T-shirt company releases Jose Altuve’s shirtless moment

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve watches his game-winning three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ star player Jose Altuve sealed the deal during Sunday night’s walk-off homer against the New York Yankees, and now you can own a piece of history on a t-shirt.

BreakingT released a special-edition tee celebrating Altuve’s epic blast that features Altuve with his shirt off with the words “Houston Altuve.” The design is also available as a hoodie.

The t-shirt company also has several other Astros designs featuring players such as Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel.

Altuve hit a three-run home run against the Yankees in a shocking 8-7 score Sunday night, leaving fans speechless and excited as the game ended.

The shirt is now available online at BreakingT’s website. To purchase, click here.