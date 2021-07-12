‘Walk off, shirt off’: T-shirt company releases Jose Altuve’s shirtless moment

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ star player Jose Altuve sealed the deal during Sunday night’s walk-off homer against the New York Yankees, and now you can own a piece of history on a t-shirt.
BreakingT released a special-edition tee celebrating Altuve’s epic blast that features Altuve with his shirt off with the words “Houston Altuve.” The design is also available as a hoodie.
The t-shirt company also has several other Astros designs featuring players such as Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel.
Altuve hit a three-run home run against the Yankees in a shocking 8-7 score Sunday night, leaving fans speechless and excited as the game ended.
