Jose Altuve’s shirtless homer celebration: This is what people are saying about his clutch moment against the Yankees

HOUSTON – Astros star slugger Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his shirt yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7.
The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win on Saturday night.
Social media lit up as the team celebrated the player. Here are some of the posts that caught our attention.
Love it! José Altuve made the sign of the cross as he approached home plate. #GodFirst#Altuve #Astros https://t.co/JYDPGKn2dK— Kevin ☘ (@IrishGuyKevin) July 12, 2021
We heard it was cold, so we turned it up a notch.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/tcC5xcRcRc— Houston Astros (@astros) July 11, 2021
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve watches his game-winning three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Houston#GoStros #AstrosWin❤️🔥#Altuve❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fgj60rG8zu— 🤠Texan_Dyla🖤💙I M24🖤💙 (@LaLauraTxGirl) July 12, 2021
When do the @Yankees have to officially start calling the @astros and #Altuve "Dad"? https://t.co/Aj9vQCO5Uj— Eric Clewis (@eclew_HOU) July 12, 2021
This one was sweet! #ForTheH #Astros #Altuvewalkoff #Altuve https://t.co/W9zKduAoX0— Chris Dugan (@Chris_Dugan) July 12, 2021
Jose Altuve’s teammates ripping his shirt off revealing no buzzer after a walkoff against the Yankees is as poetic as baseball revenge gets. https://t.co/VPdQismm7v— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) July 12, 2021
Good Monday Morning. #Altuve still owns the @Yankees.#ForTheH— Mike (@Mike_Cycles) July 12, 2021
Lol! Did you see the ninth inning today. Altuve did it again. It’s twice this year to your Yankees ! #YankeesDaddy #Altuve— Black & Gold (@HDTivo4Prez) July 12, 2021
This is #Altuve’s World, We Just live in It! https://t.co/EKRhCZSk2y— Francisco Romero (@FRomeroAstros) July 11, 2021
#Altuve #Altuve #DejaVu @astros beat @Yankees with #Altuve HR… This is #JoseAltuve’s World… We Just Live in It! 8-7 Final Score pic.twitter.com/EJjmBNzFjp— Francisco Romero (@FRomeroAstros) July 11, 2021
It’s not that cold a #MinuteMaidPark… Check out #Altuve … He’s having fun this Summer, Shirt-less and all…#DejaVu @astros beat @Yankees 7-8 … Now, that was fun! @MLB #Altuve Homers vs #Yankees AgAiN..! https://t.co/oRq8QR22RX— Francisco Romero (@FRomeroAstros) July 11, 2021
He did it again! He F'N did it again!! 😄 #Altuve #ForTheH— Ruben Hidalgo (@RubenAHidalgo) July 11, 2021
Love #yankeefan #altuve pic.twitter.com/3yb6pkudpa— _ggpt_ (@GGPThomas) July 11, 2021
#Altuve for the #NYY Hall of Fame. #signthepetition #mlb pic.twitter.com/q9xYDrh9Nw— Miguel Torres (@MiguelTorres804) July 12, 2021
Jose. Always coming in clutch #astros #ForTheH #josealtuve #altuve pic.twitter.com/hX3GwDCnLo— JJ Blanco (@_jjblanco_) July 11, 2021
NO WAY!— Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) July 11, 2021
Altuve walks off the Yankees AGAIN.
6-run comeback in the 9th.
Astros win! pic.twitter.com/UeboX6MlgF
wow! what a finish! #Astros 6 run 9th , win on a 3 run walk off homer from Jose Altuve.. 8-7 final— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) July 11, 2021
This is soooooooo satisfying!https://t.co/DgkA53B8E2#astros #mlb #houstonastros— Eric Braate (@KPRC2Eric) July 12, 2021
In your face, Yankees. 🤣🤣— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) July 12, 2021
Jose Altuve hits the walk-off homer, gets his jersey ripped off, and guess what?! NO BUZZER NEEDED, Y'ALL.
Just sayin'.
The glorious details: https://t.co/5Y9hGcT6lQ#wetrollin #Altuvewalkoff #Astros #Astroswin #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/FXWlqminrr