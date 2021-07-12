Jose Altuve’s shirtless homer celebration: This is what people are saying about his clutch moment against the Yankees

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros hugs Jose Altuve after hitting a three run walk off home run in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 at Minute Maid Park on July 11, 2021 in Houston.

HOUSTON – Astros star slugger Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his shirt yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7.

The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

Social media lit up as the team celebrated the player. Here are some of the posts that caught our attention.

Love it! José Altuve made the sign of the cross as he approached home plate. #GodFirst#Altuve #Astros https://t.co/JYDPGKn2dK — Kevin ☘ (@IrishGuyKevin) July 12, 2021

We heard it was cold, so we turned it up a notch.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/tcC5xcRcRc — Houston Astros (@astros) July 11, 2021

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve watches his game-winning three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Houston#GoStros #AstrosWin❤️‍🔥#Altuve❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fgj60rG8zu — 🤠Texan_Dyla🖤💙I M24🖤💙 (@LaLauraTxGirl) July 12, 2021

Jose Altuve’s teammates ripping his shirt off revealing no buzzer after a walkoff against the Yankees is as poetic as baseball revenge gets. https://t.co/VPdQismm7v — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) July 12, 2021

Lol! Did you see the ninth inning today. Altuve did it again. It’s twice this year to your Yankees ! #YankeesDaddy #Altuve — Black & Gold (@HDTivo4Prez) July 12, 2021

This is #Altuve’s World, We Just live in It! https://t.co/EKRhCZSk2y — Francisco Romero (@FRomeroAstros) July 11, 2021

He did it again! He F'N did it again!! 😄 #Altuve #ForTheH — Ruben Hidalgo (@RubenAHidalgo) July 11, 2021

NO WAY!



Altuve walks off the Yankees AGAIN.



6-run comeback in the 9th.



Astros win! pic.twitter.com/UeboX6MlgF — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) July 11, 2021