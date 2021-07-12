Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Jose Altuve’s shirtless homer celebration: This is what people are saying about his clutch moment against the Yankees

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Associated Press

Tags: 
Jose Altuve
,
Astros
,
Houston
,
MLB
Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros hugs Jose Altuve after hitting a three run walk off home run in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 at Minute Maid Park on July 11, 2021 in Houston.
Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros hugs Jose Altuve after hitting a three run walk off home run in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 at Minute Maid Park on July 11, 2021 in Houston. (2021 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Astros star slugger Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his shirt yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7.

The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

Social media lit up as the team celebrated the player. Here are some of the posts that caught our attention.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: