The state’s largest hailstone on record fell on this Texas town, NWS says

HONDO, Texas – Meteorologists confirmed that a hailstone that fell at a Texas town has broken records as the largest in the state’s history, the National Weather Service said.

On April 28, a supercell thunderstorm produced giant hail that was more than just baseball-sized at Hondo, Texas, located 40 miles east of San Antonio.

The hailstone was first photographed on social media and then shared with the National Weather Service for further review, according to a report released by the NWS. Scientists with the State Climate Extreme Committee were able to do a 3D scan and accurately measure the stone to verify whether any records were broken.

The NWS and @disastersafety surveyed a giant hailstone that fell in Hondo, TX on April 28th, measuring 6.4" in diameter! The measurement will be presented to a State Climate Extreme Committee, who will be tasked to verify and determine what, if any, records were broken. pic.twitter.com/MPujiIXJBv — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 7, 2021

The hailstone, according to the committee, measured 6.4 inches in diameter and weighed 1.26 pounds -- which is roughly the size of a melon.

Although past state record were unofficial in Texas, the last time there was a storm producing large hail was in 2010 in Moore County, Texas. The largest ever recorded was in Winkler County, Texas in 1960, measuring eight inches in diameter, according to the report.