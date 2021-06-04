Oreo turns cookie packaging into ‘mysterious’ peace offering to lifeforms outside Earth

America’s popular cookie is bringing people together, and hopes to do the same beyond planet Earth.

With anticipation of the Pentagon’s UFO report expected to be released this month, according to CNN, Oreo’s latest release, “The Offering” hopes to bridge the gap between possible lifeforms over a cookie that guarantees togetherness.

A drone video for good measure 👀 pic.twitter.com/oPFpeV6COi — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 3, 2021

The brand said in a release they traveled to the Midwest to build a design measured three acres on a farm to extend “The Offering” to “whatever’s out there.” Images of the process and a drone video were posted on their Twitter account Thursday.

Depending on what’s really out there, Oreo’s packaging has transformed into a mysterious twist found in local retail stores, that not only encourages togetherness to other life forms, but also those here at home, too.

