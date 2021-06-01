How to participate in this year’s Houston Latin Restaurant Weeks featuring cuisine from the Caribbean to Tex-Mex

HOUSTON – Houston restaurants will celebrate the Latin culinary culture throughout this month.

From June 1-14, Houston foodies can enjoy a variety of Latin dishes ranging from Caribbean to Tex-Mex during Houston’s Latin Restaurant Weeks.

According to Latin Restaurant Weeks’ website, the purpose is to highlight Latino and Hispanic contributions in the culinary industry in the Houston-area and several other cities in the U.S.

Each participating restaurant will offer a special Latin Restaurant Weeks menu which includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, ranging between $15-$20 per person for lunch or dinner.

All participating restaurants are following COVID-19 protocols, and takeout options are available.

To see which restaurants are participating and their offers, click here.