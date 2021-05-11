State Fare Kitchen & Bar to open third location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Residents of The Woodlands no longer need to drive so far to visit a State Fare Kitchen & Bar.

Culinary Khancepts, the company behind the popular Southern comfort restaurant secured a spot at Hughes Landing’s Restaurant Row, is opening its third location in the Houston area, a news release said.

The restaurant will continue to bring fresh, made-from-scratch items along with a brunch menu that’s “larger-than-life” every weekend, according to the mini-chain.

Brunch Surf & Turf special from State Fare Kitchen & Bar. (Justin Yoakum)

With the new location set to overlook Lake Woodlands, patio seating will also be available, according to the release.

State Fare also has locations in both Memorial City and in Sugar Land.

State Fair Kitchen & Bar in Hughes Landing will open in late 2021 at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 200 in The Woodlands.