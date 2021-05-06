These 10 Houston-area cities named among safest in the state, survey finds

HOUSTON – Ten Houston-area cities are among the safest in all of Texas, according to a survey conducted by SafeWise, a home security research and reviewing website.

The safest city in the Houston-area is Fulshear, despite falling from the No. 1 spot on the list to No. 2.

Along with Fulshear, West University Place, Friendswood, Santa Fe and Manvel were ranked within the top 50.

Trophy Club, a suburb north of Dallas became the No. 1 most safest city in all of Texas for 2021.

The survey used crime statistics from the FBI and safety reports from the past two years, along with demographic information, such as population and annual income from each city. The yearly State of Safety report from SafeWise was also used to determine which cities in Texas and the U.S. were deemed the safest.

For Texans who took the survey, most respondents were concerned about package theft and property crime, totaling over 45% of responses.

These are the Houston-area cities ranked among the safest in Texas:

Fulshear