Take a break, mom: Treat her to these 10 places for Mother’s Day brunch, takeout

HOUSTON – Whether you’re taking Mom out for brunch or dinner, or you’ll be staying home and having a break from cooking, many Houston-area restaurants are doing the cooking for you this year.

See which popular Houston-area restaurants are treating mom this Mother’s Day:

Address: 1103 S. Shepherd, Houston

One of Houston’s oldest restaurants will be serving brunch for Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., serving from red snapper and quinoa salad to brisket and migas. You can find the full menu here for dine-in or takeout.

Address: 1600 Westheimer, Houston

