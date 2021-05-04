Mostly Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Features

Take a break, mom: Treat her to these 10 places for Mother’s Day brunch, takeout

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Food
,
Mother's Day
,
Things to Do
,
Restaurants
,
Houston
Tacos Dorados de Papa
Tacos Dorados de Papa (Hugo's)

HOUSTON – Whether you’re taking Mom out for brunch or dinner, or you’ll be staying home and having a break from cooking, many Houston-area restaurants are doing the cooking for you this year.

See which popular Houston-area restaurants are treating mom this Mother’s Day:

Backstreet Cafe

Address: 1103 S. Shepherd, Houston

One of Houston’s oldest restaurants will be serving brunch for Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., serving from red snapper and quinoa salad to brisket and migas. You can find the full menu here for dine-in or takeout.

Hugo’s

Address: 1600 Westheimer, Houston

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: