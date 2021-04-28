Who is Matthew McConaughey? What you might have not known about the beloved Texas native

Matthew McConaughey is known for his hunky physique that he showed off in movies like "Magic Mike."

He’s an award-winning actor, producer, and college professor and “Minister of Culture” at the University of Texas at Austin, but above all, he’s one the most beloved Texans– Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey, born on November 4, 1969, in Uvalde, Texas, stays close to his roots.

Despite his presence in Hollywood as an actor, McConaughey continues to call the Lone Star State his home and work to better the community.

One of his most recent contributions to the state was the organization of the “We’re Texas” virtual benefit concert.

According to Deadline, the benefit raised $7.7 million for those affected by the deadly winter storm that Texans without electricity and clean water for several days during February.

Here’s a look at McConaughey’s involvement in his homestate:

Ties to Texas

McConaughey’s ties to Texas go beyond simply being born in the state.

