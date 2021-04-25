Mostly Cloudy icon
Get a taste of summer with these refreshing recipes for your next picnic

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV is serving up a layered picnic salad and strawberry gin cocktail

Heather Kansteiner
, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares some of her favorite picnic-friendly foods and recipes, including a layered picnic salad and strawberry gin cocktail.
HOUSTON – It’s about that time of the year, the sweet spot for Houstonians – (in between spring and summer when we can really enjoy being outside) – before the temperatures heat up, and the humidity takes over.

Which makes it the perfect time to host an outdoor picnic!

Refreshing drinks

For the cocktail: Tanji combines gin, strawberry-black pepper syrup, Campari and club soda in a pitcher with ice.

The secret ingredient here is her strawberry-black pepper syrup. It’s made by reducing strawberries, lemon juice, peppercorns, basil and water on the stove for about 20 minutes. Then straining the mixture, adding sugar and bringing the mixture back to a boil.

For the full recipe, CLICK HERE.

