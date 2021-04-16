‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’: Where to celebrate Selena’s 50th birthday in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Happy birthday to the “Queen of Tejano!”

Texas -- and especially Houston -- has special plans Friday night to celebrate Selena Quintanilla-Perez, who would have turned 50 years old.

From tribute concerts to special screenings of the 1997 blockbuster movie, here are some Houston-area places that are celebrating Selena on her 50th birthday.

“Selena” special screening at Alamo Drafthouse

Address: 2707 Commercial Center Blvd Suite K-100, Katy

Tickets: click here

Visit Alamo Drafthouse for a special screening of the 1997 movie “Selena” starring Jennifer Lopez, celebrating the life of the Queen of Tejano.

Saint Arnold Brewing’s Selena Day

Address: 2000 Lyons, Houston

Houston’s favorite brewery will do “anything for Selenas” Friday night by celebrating “Selena Day.” Special food options will be available commemorating the Queen of Tejano as well as a live DJ from 5-8 p.m. More information can be found here.

Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon’s Live Selena Tribute

Address: 11410 Hempstead Rd., Houston

Tickets: $10 Advanced, $15 at the door. Click here to purchase.

Relive the magic of Selena’s music with a live tribute concert dedicated to the Queen at Neon Boots. First showing is at 11 p.m, and must be 21+ to attend.

Buddy’s Honoring Selena’s 50th

Address: 2409 Grant Ste. A, Houston

Tickets: Free admission

Enjoy a spotlight tribute performance without the cover fee. Tacos, flash art tattoos and great music will bring a night to celebrate at Buddy’s. Click here to learn more.

“Anything for Selenas” Cumbia Party at Red Dwarf

Address: 1011 McGowen, Houston

Tickets: Free admission

Come dressed in your favorite Selena outfit and dance the night away at Red Dwarf! Event will also feature a “Selena Best Dressed” contest and a live DJ. More information can be found here.