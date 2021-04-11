Galveston Historic Homes Tour offers glimpse at island’s architectural history this May

The Galveston Historic Homes Tour will return this May.

Tickets are available to purchase online in advance for $35. Ticket prices will increase to $40 on April 26.

Tours will be held on May 1, 2, 8, and 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No tours will be offered on weekdays. Tickets will include access to 10 participating homes, which can be viewed in any order. Tickets are non-refundable and are only good for the weekend selected.

Guests will be required to wear face masks while inside the homes.

Participating homes:

Bondies-Robertson House, Built 1877, Additions and Alterations 1886-1904 - 1212 Sealy

George and Sarah Prendergast House, Built 1886, Addition 1901 - 2007 Avenue M

Dr. Frederick and Adelaide Fisher House, Built 1888/Improved 1894, 1934 - 3503 Avenue P

League-Kempner House, Built 1893, 1920 Nicholas J. Clayton, Architect; Additions and Alterations Birdsall Briscoe (Rehabilitation in Progress) - 1702 Broadway

Ad

Sealy and Mary Hutchings House, Built 1896 George B. Stowe, Architect - 2805 Avenue O

Charles and Elise Eickholt House, Built 1898 - 2319 Avenue M

Benjamin Dolson Tenant House, Built 1905 - 1723 Mechanic

William and Edna Crawford House, Built 1913 - 1408 Avenue N

John and Cordia Sweeny Tenant House, Built 1914 - 3125 Avenue O

Ronald and Annie Caskie House, Built 1916 - 2805 Avenue P

Special events

In addition to general tours, the Galveston’s annual homes tour will feature numerous special events, including a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch held in the1880 Garten Verein on May 9 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Entry, priced between $65 and $75 per person, includes breakfast, a Mother’s day corsage, live music, and more.

Saturday, May 1, a happy hour event will be held at the Galveston Historic Seaport. For $30, attendees will receive complimentary drink tickets and access to both the visiting Tall Ship Nao SANTA MARIA and the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.

Ad

On May 7, for $150, guests can enjoy a multi course dinner and special tour at the 1895 Moody Mansion. Attendees will receive a complimentary Homes Tour ticket.

For additional information about the Galveston Historic Homes Tour, visit galvestonhistory.org.

More:

Searching for more activities in and around Houston? Go to our Things To Do page.