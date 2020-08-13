4 Galveston getaways perfect for history buffs

History buffs and architecture aficionados alike will enjoy these Galveston lodging options steeped in history.

Carr Mansion

Built as a private residence by Lewis W. Carr in 1866, the Greek Revival home sitting at 1103 33rd Street is one of the island’s last surviving structures from its era. The home, located just a mile from the beach, has stood the test of time, managing to survive The Great Galveston hurricane of 1900, which leveled most of the buildings on the island. Throughout its lengthy history, the majestic estate has undergone many a transformation, operating at various points as a private residence, church, boarding house and even as former Texas governor Richard Coke’s summer home. Following an extensive renovation, the historic home was opened in 2018 as a bed and breakfast dubbed Carr Mansion. Furnished with nautical paintings, brass light fixtures and clawfoot tubs, the freshly restored digs combine a contemporary sensibility and modern amenities with old-school elegance. As a nod to its storied past, each of the home’s eight suites is named for a previous resident.

For reservations, visit carrmansion.com.

Hotel Galvez

Opened in 1911 as a symbol of Galveston’s resiliency in the wake of the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900, the historic beachfront hotel bears the name of Bernardo de Gálvez, 1st Viscount of Galveston, for whom the island was named. Throughout its illustrious history, Hotel Galvez, dubbed the Queen of the Gulf, has played host to presidents, celebrities and, purportedly, even a ghost (rumor has it a “ghost bride” haunts room 501 ). The grand estate is steeped in history. From 1942 to 1944, the U.S. Coast Guard commandeered the palatial property for use as its wartime headquarters, for a time, it served as a home base for “Pageants of Pulchritude,” the predecessor to the Miss Universe Pageant, but most often, the hotel has functioned as a vacation destination for tourists seeking sun, surf and a little luxury.

For reservations, visit hotelgalvez.com.

Grand Manor Mansion

Grand Manor Mansion (Airbnb)

The Grand Manor Mansion is a turn-of-the-century, Victorian-style home built in Galveston in 1905. The mansion was converted into a bed and breakfast, offering visitors a well-appointed lodging options a short walk away from Galveston’s Historic Strand District.

For reservations, visit airbnb.com.

The Lost Bayou Guesthouse

The Lost Bayou Guesthouse (The Lost Bayou Guesthouse)

Located in Galveston’s Lost Bayou historic district, this bed and breakfast is a colonial-style home built in 1890. The home was swept off its foundation during the devastating 1900 hurricane but was soon after rebuilt as a two-story abode. Boasting five charming bedrooms. The Lost Bayou Guesthouse offers a rustic retreat perfect for a prolonged stay or a quick weekend getaway. The Lost Bayou Guesthouse is close to Galveston’s downtown Historic District.

For reservations, visit lostbayou.com.