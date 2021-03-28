Retro school bus converted into cozy Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country

Calling all unique Airbnb aficionados. Cross an item off your bucket list when you book a night-- or two -- at this converted school bus in the Texas Hill Country.

The renovated public school bus, located on a wooded lot in Cedar Creek, TX, accommodates up to four guests and boasts one bedroom, two beds and one bathroom.

“Meander down the path for a picnic or fish along the stream; stargaze from the private deck with a fire pit for s’mores. Definitely a unique and memorable experience,” the listing reads.

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“The bus is such a fun place to stay,” wrote Tara, who stayed in December 2020. “My kids were so excited when we surprised them with this little one night adventure. It’s an incredibly cute and unique place to stay! We loved the simplicity and comfort, as well as the hammock, small walking trail, and outdoor fire pit. There are respectful neighbors fairly close by, but we always travel with sound machines so it wasn’t a problem. I would recommend to any small families, couples or solo travelers.”

Ad

One happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious host, Kathryn.

“Wow! What a gem,” wrote Allyson, who stayed in October 2020. “I was looking for a unique stay away from the city for me and a few friends. This place was right on point. The neighbors are chill, the bus is adorable, and Kathryn is nothing short of spectacular. There are excellent trails nearby and plenty of things to explore! 10 out of 10 would go again!”

On Airbnb, Kathryn boasts the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest. Superhosts tote a rating of 4.8 or higher, a record of zero cancellations, and a response rate of at least a 90 percent.

The bus currently rents for $285/night. For more information, visit airbnb.com.

Ad

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these quirky accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this one-of-a-kind space.

More:

Looking for more posh Texas rental properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.