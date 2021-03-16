Hop your way to these egg hunts around the Houston area this spring

Eggs, candy and bunnies are traditionally all part of America's Easter holiday. Take a look at the interesting ways in which other countries celebrate Easter.

HOUSTON – The weather is getting nicer, which is perfect for Easter egg hunts!

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in Texas, several counties in the Houston-area are giving the Easter Bunny the green light to plant eggs all over the area just in time for the spring holiday.

These are the events hosting Easter egg hunts in the next two weekends:

7 Acre Wood Easter Egg Fest

Where: 4401 Frazier St., Conroe

When: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Aside from the egg hunt, kids can have free access to 7 Acre Wood’s petting zoo and playground while parents can shop. The egg hunt takes place 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Deer Park Easter Extravaganza

Where: Deer Park Soccer Complex, 901 East Blvd., Deer Park

When: Saturday, March 27 8:30 -10:30 a.m.

Admission: Admission is based on age group and based on three time slots (8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.). Click here to sign up.

The City of Deer Park’s Easter egg hunt will run based on school-age groups in certain time slots. Check its website or Facebook page for more details.

Katy’s First Baptist Church Easter Eggstravaganza

Where: Katy’s First Baptist Church, 600 Pin Oak, Katy

When: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Admission: Free

The Easter Eggstravaganza will feature bounce houses, games and crafts. Click here for more details.

Kid City Pearland Community Spring Fling and Egg Hunt

Where: Kid City, 12152 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland

When: Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m.

Admission: Admission is free, and game tickets can be purchased onsite.

The First Annual Community Spring Fling and Egg Hunt will bring events for all family members to enjoy, such as games, crafts and more.

Bay Area Raceway Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Bay Area Raceway, 3825 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson

When: Saturday, April 3, 12 p.m.

Admission: Free

From go-karts to arcade games, Bay Area Raceway will bring their 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt for the little ones. You can also get a picture taken with the Easter Bunny during your visit.

Know of any Easter egg hunts happening in the Houston-area? Tell us in the comments below.