House of Pies lands new location in Cypress opening this fall

The House of Pies profile photo, as captured from Facebook on Jan. 17, 2019.

CYPRESS, Texas – Cypress-area pie lovers, rejoice! A new House of Pies location is set to open this fall.

In an Instagram post, the new location is the 5th in the Houston-area and is located at 25686 Northwest Freeway.

The new location promises to bring the best of pies and desserts and serving breakfast all day to their guests. Lunch and dinner options are available, from Chicken Fried Steak to burgers and sandwiches.

Customers can expect to fall in love with several of their specialty pies, such as Lemon Ice Box, Strawberry Cream Cheese, and French Silk.

For updates on the new location, you can follow House of Pies’ Cypress page on Facebook.