24 Hour Fitness offering Texans free gym access through the end of March

HOUSTON – Texans affected by the recent winter storm no longer need to sacrifice their health and fitness during recovery.

24 Hour Fitness, which has 39 locations in Texas will welcome all residents and first responders regardless of membership through the end of March.

According to a news release Thursday, Texas residents who are interested in visiting their nearby 24 Hour Fitness club can simply visit to gain access throughout the month. Locker rooms and showers are open to those who need it.

Karl Santf, Chief Operating Officer of 24 Hour Fitness said in a statement they are pleased to offer their clubs to the community as a place to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing.

Ad

24 Hour Fitness continues to enact COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing and stringent cleaning procedures.

To find your nearest 24 Hour Fitness, click here.