Meet the Kingwood couple who were inspired to help in Imelda’s aftermath

KINGWOOD, Texas – In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda, a Kingwood couple were inspired to help their community.

“We started giving out supplies in my driveway the morning after, and it just took off from there,” said Richard Abram.

He and his wife, Dawn, started a group called Kingwood Kindness aimed at collecting and distributing donations for those in need.

“We had such a good response from the Kingwood community and surrounding areas,” Abram said.

After Hurricane Laura, the couple set their sights on helping places outside of the Houston area. They gathered 40 truckloads of supplies for communities such as Beaumont and Lake Charles.

Eventually, their effort got so big that they needed to find a warehouse to hold all their supplies.

“In between disasters that we’ve had, we supply different things to families in need,” Abram said. “My motto is, ‘If anything that I have can help you, then it’s yours for the taking.’”

Like other charities, Kingwood Kindness has been hit hard by the pandemic. To help, you can visit kingwoodkindness.org.