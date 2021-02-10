Houston Zoo prepares for birth of two baby Asian elephants this spring

HOUSTON – Two Asian Elephants are preparing for their upcoming birth of their calves this spring at the Houston Zoo.

The zoo made the announcement Wednesday during a Facebook Live, saying both elephant mothers are “advancing normally and on schedule” in their two-year pregnancy.

Both mom-to-be elephants are mother and daughter, with 10-year-old Tupelo is up first ahead of her mother, 37-year-old Tess, zoo officials said. They will both give birth at the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat barn under veterinary supervision.

Good morning from the elephant yard with mother and daughter Asian elephants, Tess and Tupelo. We’re thrilled for both expecting moms. If you missed their BIG NEWS, don’t worry we’ve got you covered with all the deets. Get your questions ready! Posted by Houston Zoo on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Both elephant mothers are due to give birth in the spring and will undergo postnatal care and spend several days bonding behind the scenes.