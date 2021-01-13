Become a ‘Fixer Upper’ homeowner: You can buy this iconic home renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, HGTV is hands-down your favorite channel, you consider yourself a connoisseur of the modern farmhouse aesthetic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this “Fixer Upper” home on the market.

By the numbers: 1403 N 5th Street, Waco, TX 76707 | $550,000 | 1910 (year built) | 1,516 square feet | 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | .34 acre lot

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 1403 North 5th Street. Formally The Mailander House, the 110-year-old structure is known most widely among home improvement enthusiasts as The Bicycle House -- a quaint cottage featured in the Season 1 finale of the beloved HGTV home makeover show “Fixer Upper.”

Waco’s very own Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated the outdated and dilapidated home for their newlywed clients Marla and David, biking and running fanatics who “both enjoy biking and running and wanted to be close to Cameron Park in Waco. The house is around the corner from the park – the perfect location!”

During the episode, Joanna, surprised the pair with a vintage bike she found and displayed in the house.

Following its renovation, the home was transformed into a rental property. Marla and David ultimately sold their “Fixer Upper” in 2018. Now, The Bicycle House is up for grabs once again.

The home, which boasts an asking price of $550,000, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms in a 1,516-square-foot floor plan. There’s a lot around the home — measuring some .34 acres.

While on the market, the house continues to operate as a rental property and is currently accepting reservations on Airbnb and VRBO.

“This is a very successful, licensed, and turn-key VRBO,” the home’s HAR listing reads. “It comes fully furnished and with reservations throughout 2021.”

The home rents on average $267/night and sleeps eight. It’s booked through January and has already secured several reservations through the end of 2021.

And, apart from its curb appeal and TV fame, what makes this property such an attractive short-term rental? The answer: Location, location location. The home is a mere hop, skip and a jump away from some of Waco’s most popular tourist locales, including Chip and Jo’s Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Josh Barrett with Turner Behringer Real Estate is handling the listing. If you’ve got $550,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this gem your forever home, give Barrett a ring at (254) 722-9587. For more information on the listing, visit HAR.com.

Whether or not you have any intention of relocating to Waco to fulfill your wildest “Fixer Upper” dreams, you can still enjoy this adorable abode, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the gallery above for a virtual tour of The Mailander House.

