Mid-century mod for sale in Houston’s Old Braeswood neighborhood asks $1.75 million

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this groovy Houston home on the market.

By the numbers: 2523 Maroneal Street, Houston, TX 77030 | $1,750,000 | 3,069 square feet | 1956 (year built) | 2 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 1 detached studio apartment w/additional bedroom, bathroom | 1 pool

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 2523 Maroneal Street, formally known as the Herzog House, a two-bedroom abode nestled on a double lot in Houston’s historic Old Braeswood neighborhood, an architecturally significant area enclave famous for its many Tudor, Colonial Revival and Mid-Century Modern homes.

Paul Laszlo, a famed mid-century modern architect who designed California residences for the likes of Cary Grant, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Taylor, and Barbara Stanwick, as well as homes for millionaire inventor Howard Hughes and artist Salvador Dali, designed the home for Gerhard and Elizabeth Herzog back in 1956.

Gerhard Herzog was a Swiss geophysicist who, with his wife Elizabeth, fled Switzerland ahead of the Nazis’ rise. As Director of Research for Texaco during World War II, he worked in the company’s Houston/Bellaire lab and assisted with top-secret projects related to the war effort, real estate broker Walter Bering wrote of the home in a supplemental.

“According to the architectural historian Stephen Fox, the Herzog House was the only structure in Braeswood de-signed by a famous out-of-state architect and the first to be graced by the ‘ultimate 1950s Hollywood glamour,’ a swimming pool,” the supplemental reads.

T home’s debut received a full-page spread in the Houston Post, which included this quote from Laszlo: “I under-stand the desire of my fellow men to turn their immediate surroundings into a little paradise and I enjoy doing it for them.”

The home’s exterior is understated but distinctly mid-century modern, repping a distinct flat roof, wood paneling, and a front porch embellished with a pergola and terrazzo tiling.

Inside, highlights include tall ceilings, terrazzo floors and clerestory windows throughout. Oh, and if that weren’t enough to make you swoon, a wall of steel-framed windows and sliding glass doors provides unobstructed views of the backyard, which consists of covered and open patios, a pool, and a sweeping lawn.

Thoughtfully updated and preserved by two owners since the Herzogs, the home retains an elusive aura of cool only ever really found in a true mid-century modern structure.

If you’ve got $1,750,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this gem your forever home, give listing agent Bering a ring at (713) 851-9753. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you have two million to spare, you can still enjoy this rad Houston pad, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the slideshow above for a virtual tour of the Herzog House.

