So much for a sleigh! Stearman Santa soars into Houston for festive photo-ops

Aviation enthusiasts, the season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is in full swing and one of the city’s most iconic yuletide aviation attractions is flying into Houston just in time for the holidays -- the Lone Star Flight’s Museum’s Stearman Santa.

“This year, Santa Claus decided to give his reindeer a rest, and asked his pals at the Lone Star Flight Museum if he could borrow their PT-17 Stearman for a Houston visit,” the museum said on its website.

Visitors will get a chance to snap some socially-distanced photos with Santa in the Stearman.

“Watch Santa arrive on our ramp and taxi to our museum,” the museum said on its website. “Guests will be able to take photos with Santa and our Stearman, make ornaments and coloring pages!”

The holiday experience at Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Avenue in Houston, will operate Saturdays Dec. 5 through Dec. 19.

Admission to the aviation-themed holiday event is included in the price of general admission; Free for members; $15 for adults; and $13 for children and seniors. Tickets include admission to the museum’s permanent exhibits and displays.

For the safety of the museum staff and guests, masks will be required and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry.

For additional information, visit lonestarflight.org.

