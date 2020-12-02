LIST: Check out where to see massive gingerbread houses across the Houston area this holiday season

HOUSTON – Be impressed -- the Houston area has an amazing amount of wonderful, massive gingerbread displays.

We found several gingerbread house displays around the Houston area that are open to visitors. Some are paying tribute, but all are spreading joy this holiday season.

Whether you may want some extra Christmas spirit or maybe gather some ideas for your next gingerbread house decoration, check out these amazing displays filled with sweet and savory tastes:

The Tremont House

Address: 2300 Ships Mechanic, Galveston

If you’re visiting Galveston this month, be sure to get an Instagram-worthy photo of this “impressive” tree-shaped gingerbread display.

COVID couldn't ruin our annual gingerbread display! Isn't it impressive??? Posted by The Tremont House on Friday, November 20, 2020

CityPlace Springwoods Plaza

Address: 1250 Lake Plaza, Spring

The Gingerbread Village, located at CityPlace Springwoods Plaza, is now open until January 9, according to its website. You can visit the one-of-a-kind display by entering past two large gingerbread guardsmen and explore the path leading to the house with giant lollipops and peppermint candies.

The Houstonian

Address: 111 North Post Oak, Houston

The “Merry Mansions Gingerbread Display” is currently displayed on the lobby’s 30-foot fireplace inside the hotel. The display represents the Post Oak estates and the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, creating a tasty town that pays tribute to several of Houstonians in the oil industry.

Large gingerbread house display in the lobby of The Houstonian (The Houstonian)

The San Luis Resort

Address: 5522 Seawall, Galveston

This tasty, impressive display at Galveston’s San Luis Resort is eye-catching and worth looking at its “festive” lobby when visiting!

Have you seen other large, giant gingerbread displays? Tell us in the comments below!