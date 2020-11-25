Visit Santa in Sugar Land through a magical snow globe this holiday season

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Houston-area kids who want to meet Santa can do so this year in something called the Magi-Sphere in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land Town Square and Flight School Studio are bringing a holiday experience with safety in mind through a holographic snow globe housed in a giant wrapped gift.

“When you go in we wanted to make a cinematic experience a memory that lasts a lifetime. It’s like seeing the Wizard of Oz when you go in,” said Brandon Oldenburg with Flight School Studio.

According to its website, Santa will be beamed in real-time through the Magi-Sphere using “proprietary, contactless elf technology,” as a way for kids to be able to meet ol’ St. Nick at a distance. Kids will also be able to communicate with Santa in real-time.

Bonny Inamgar brought her two children so that they could continue a family tradition.

“It was great,” Inamgar said. “I’m happy they got to see Santa at all this year with everything going on with COVID. It was great to have a virtual experience to bring to them.”

There will be no photographer on-site, however, visitors can post photos on social media using the hashtag #SantaSugarLand.

Santa and his Magi-Sphere will be meeting visitors outdoors at the Sugar Land Town Square from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.

Admission is free, however, reservations are highly recommended and can be made by clicking here.

If no preferred slots are available, you can check in with a host on-site for availability.

IF YOU GO

The Plaza at Sugar Land Town Square

2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land