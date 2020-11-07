Enjoy the sights of the Serengeti at this wildlife park in Bryan

This article first appeared on jillbjarvis.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.

Address: 18075 FM974, Bryan, TX 77808

Take an drive to Aggieland Adventure Zoo and Safari Park! Just under two hours from Houston, find a 250 acre drive-thru safari and 20 acres of walk-through zoo!

Just look at the pictures from Fun2Go Misters!

Almost everything is included in admission, but not the animal feeding experiences. For this you can purchase the feed onsite.

In the walk-through zoo, there are exhibits housing over 150 mammals, birds, and reptiles. In the drive-through safari, you can see hundreds of animals and feed them from your car.

There is also a covered pavilion where the giraffes might just pop in while you relax.

Look at the photos below!

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

Aggieland Adventure Zoo & Safari Park (Jill Jarvis)

