Field Trip: Get Up-Close to Alligators, Crocodiles and Tortoises… at Crocodile Encounter!

School is a little different this year… so each week we’re posting an idea for a Houston-area (socially distanced, parent led) field trip. In each post, we have some resources to read before your trip, details on each stop and parking/driving instructions.

In this trip, get up-close to alligators, crocodiles, tortoises and more animals… at Crocodile Encounter!

Resources

Explore

Crocodile Encounter – 23231 County Rd 48, Angleton, Texas

Crocodile Encounter has alligators, crocodiles, tortoises and so much more. See the animal list HERE.

You can take a guided tour, take a self-guided tour or organize a group field trip. Rates can be found HERE. (To be sure you have a spot on the tours, book ahead of time HERE.)

You can feed the giant tortoises and throw pellets to the alligators and, if you are on a tour, the tour guide feeds the big alligators and crocodiles. (Our favorite part is always feeding the giant tortoises!)

In the winter, some of the reptiles are indoors and some are outside and you can usually see them all. In the summer, the gators are warmer and more active… but the tour is also hotter for the people!

See our past post HERE… and learn all about Crocodile Encounter HERE.

Drive and Park

Crocodile is down Highway 288 and pretty close to the highway. It is on a big plot of land that looks just like the others… until you go into the building, buy tickets, vegetables and alligator food and start your tour through the back door.

Story courtesy JillBJarvis.com. Read the original story here.