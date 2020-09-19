80ºF

Fun for the family: Pet and shower elephants at The Preserve’s Elephant Experience

Jill Jarvis

The Preserve's Elephant Experience
The Preserve's Elephant Experience (Jill Jarvis)

I didn’t know there was an Elephant Preserve around… but Fun2Go Misters found it!

The Preserve is located in Fredericksburg and offers Elephant Experiences by appointment (generally on the weekends). The experience is about 1.5 hours where you can learn about the animals, help give them a shower, pet them and take your picture with them. Tickets are expensive, so keep this in mind for a special event (or for a small group).

The Preserve has five elephants… including some movie stars from movies like “Water for Elephants”.  Learn about the elephants and the mission, HERE.

The experience is outdoors and is wheelchair accessible.

The address is 650 Doublehorn Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. You can reserve a ticket or learn more online.

