Searching for socially distanced scares? This haunted car wash in Katy delivers clean and creepy fun

In honor of the spooky season, Quick Quack Car Wash in Katy, will add some frightening features to its traditional drive-through car cleaning service.

The Quick Quack location will hold its second annual Haunted Car Wash Wednesday, October 28th through Friday, October 30th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

At the Haunted Car Wash, virus-wary trick-or-treaters can score some good, socially distanced scares from the safety of their own vehicles, which, we might add, are sure to get a good scrub in the process. This is what we call a win-win scenario.

A trip through this tunnel of terrors runs $19.99 per car. The event is free for Quick Quack Car Wash unlimited members.

“We know that many events have been canceled due to COVID-19, so we are happy to be hosting our second annual Haunted Car Wash,” said Leticia Garza, Houston’s Area Marketing Leader of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We also understand families are being careful this Halloween, so this is a great way for customers to have limited contact with our team and the public, and still have a safe and fun experience in the comfort of their vehicles.”

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Katy car wash will donate a portion of the proceeds from its Halloween event to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Quick Quack Car Wash is located at 6020 North Fry Road in Katy.

